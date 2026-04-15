WWE Reveals Full List Of 42 Greatest WrestleMania Moments

With WrestleMania 42 just days away, WWE has leaned into the celebration by unveiling its official ranking of the 42 greatest moments in WrestleMania history, counting down the most iconic scenes ever tied to the event.

Topping the list is the legendary moment from WrestleMania III, where Hulk Hogan body slammed Andre the Giant in one of the most replayed and talked about visuals in wrestling history. WWE is set to spotlight that moment once again during the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony, where it will receive the Immortal Moment Award, serving as a tribute following Hogan’s passing in July 2025.

The list blends multiple eras, mixing classic moments with more recent milestones. Cody Rhodes finishing his story at WrestleMania 40 lands high on the list, alongside Steve Austin’s unforgettable submission match with Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 and Seth Rollins’ shocking Money in the Bank cash in at WrestleMania 31.

Elsewhere, fans will recognize major cultural and emotional moments such as Becky Lynch headlining and winning the first women’s WrestleMania main event, Kofi Kingston capturing the WWE Championship, and Rey Mysterio’s emotional title win honoring Eddie Guerrero.

The ranking also highlights unforgettable returns, betrayals, and career defining performances, including The Undertaker’s streak matches, Brock Lesnar ending that streak, and Shawn Michaels delivering several career defining moments across multiple WrestleManias.

From the birth of WrestleMania itself with Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, to modern era spectacles featuring names like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY, the list showcases just how much the event has evolved while continuing to deliver moments that define generations of fans.

This year’s list also serves as a contrast to a previous WWE ranking, where The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 was named the greatest match of all time, while Hogan vs Andre only placed eighth in that specific category.

Now, attention shifts fully to WrestleMania 42, set to take place this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two night event begins this Saturday and Sunday, with both nights starting at 6 p.m. Eastern, streaming live on ESPN in the United States and Netflix internationally.

As WWE looks ahead to another massive chapter, this countdown is a reminder of the moments that built WrestleMania into what it is today.

Here is the full list of WWE’s 42 greatest WrestleMania moments: