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WWE Reveals Full List Of 42 Greatest WrestleMania Moments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2026
WWE Reveals Full List Of 42 Greatest WrestleMania Moments

With WrestleMania 42 just days away, WWE has leaned into the celebration by unveiling its official ranking of the 42 greatest moments in WrestleMania history, counting down the most iconic scenes ever tied to the event.

Topping the list is the legendary moment from WrestleMania III, where Hulk Hogan body slammed Andre the Giant in one of the most replayed and talked about visuals in wrestling history. WWE is set to spotlight that moment once again during the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony, where it will receive the Immortal Moment Award, serving as a tribute following Hogan’s passing in July 2025.

The list blends multiple eras, mixing classic moments with more recent milestones. Cody Rhodes finishing his story at WrestleMania 40 lands high on the list, alongside Steve Austin’s unforgettable submission match with Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 and Seth Rollins’ shocking Money in the Bank cash in at WrestleMania 31.

Elsewhere, fans will recognize major cultural and emotional moments such as Becky Lynch headlining and winning the first women’s WrestleMania main event, Kofi Kingston capturing the WWE Championship, and Rey Mysterio’s emotional title win honoring Eddie Guerrero.

The ranking also highlights unforgettable returns, betrayals, and career defining performances, including The Undertaker’s streak matches, Brock Lesnar ending that streak, and Shawn Michaels delivering several career defining moments across multiple WrestleManias.

From the birth of WrestleMania itself with Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, to modern era spectacles featuring names like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY, the list showcases just how much the event has evolved while continuing to deliver moments that define generations of fans.

This year’s list also serves as a contrast to a previous WWE ranking, where The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 was named the greatest match of all time, while Hogan vs Andre only placed eighth in that specific category.

Now, attention shifts fully to WrestleMania 42, set to take place this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two night event begins this Saturday and Sunday, with both nights starting at 6 p.m. Eastern, streaming live on ESPN in the United States and Netflix internationally.

As WWE looks ahead to another massive chapter, this countdown is a reminder of the moments that built WrestleMania into what it is today.

Here is the full list of WWE’s 42 greatest WrestleMania moments:

  • Hulk Hogan slams Andre the Giant WrestleMania 3
  • Cody Rhodes finishes his story WrestleMania 40
  • Steve Austin refuses to quit against Bret Hart WrestleMania 13
  • Seth Rollins cashes in Money in the Bank for heist of the century WrestleMania 31
  • Hollywood Hogan hulks up against The Rock WrestleMania 18
  • The Austin Era begins with Steve Austin defeating Shawn Michaels WrestleMania 14
  • The Ultimate Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan WrestleMania 6
  • The Rock retires Steve Austin in trilogy finale WrestleMania 19
  • Edge spears Jeff Hardy off a 20 foot ladder WrestleMania 17
  • The Undertaker extends his streak by defeating Shawn Michaels WrestleMania 25
  • Becky Lynch wins first women’s main event WrestleMania 35
  • Randy Savage and Ms Elizabeth reunite WrestleMania 7
  • Kofi Kingston defeats Daniel Bryan for WWE Championship WrestleMania 35
  • Cody Rhodes makes his WWE return WrestleMania 38
  • Randy Savage wins vacant WWF Championship WrestleMania 4
  • Rey Mysterio wins World Heavyweight Championship in honor of Eddie Guerrero WrestleMania 22
  • Shawn Michaels retires Ric Flair WrestleMania 24
  • Daniel Bryan wins WWE Championship WrestleMania 30
  • Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair become first Black women to main event WrestleMania 37
  • John Cena makes his entrance with an army of doppelgangers WrestleMania 25
  • Steve Austin comes out of retirement to defeat Kevin Owens WrestleMania 38
  • The Undertaker competes for the final time in Boneyard Match WrestleMania 36
  • Shawn Michaels makes boyhood dream come true by winning WWF Championship WrestleMania 12
  • John Cena wins record 17th World Championship WrestleMania 41
  • The Hardy Boyz return WrestleMania 33
  • Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon ladder match WrestleMania 10
  • Steve Austin turns heel by aligning with Vince McMahon WrestleMania 17
  • Bret Hart wins WWF Championship WrestleMania 10
  • Randy Orton delivers ultimate RKO out of nowhere to Seth Rollins WrestleMania 31
  • The Rock returns to WWE action WrestleMania 40
  • Sting makes his WrestleMania debut WrestleMania 31
  • John Cena faces The Rock for the first time WrestleMania 28
  • Brock Lesnar wins WWE Championship in WrestleMania debut WrestleMania 19
  • The Undertaker and Paul Bearer return WrestleMania 20
  • IYO SKY Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley steal the show in triple threat match WrestleMania 41
  • Brock Lesnar breaks The Undertaker’s streak WrestleMania 30
  • Hulk Hogan teams up with Mr T as WrestleMania is born WrestleMania 1
  • The Rock and John Cena fight off The Wyatt Family WrestleMania 32
  • Undertaker Triple H and Shawn Michaels embrace to end an era WrestleMania 28
  • Ronda Rousey and The Rock take down Stephanie McMahon and Triple H WrestleMania 31
  • Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn end The Usos record Tag Team title reign WrestleMania 39
  • The Rock Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan share the ring WrestleMania 30

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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