WWE Announces SummerSlam 2026 Ticket On Sale Dates As Two Night Event Returns

While all eyes are on WrestleMania week, WWE is already pushing forward with plans for its biggest summer spectacle.

The company confirmed that two-day combo tickets for SummerSlam 2026 will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. Central. The event takes over U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis across two nights, August 1 and 2, marking just the second time SummerSlam goes double-header.

Fans will get early access before that. A standard pre-sale kicks off April 30, while Chase Freedom cardholders get first dibs on April 29. There is still no word on when single-night tickets will be released.

Minnesota Sports and Events is teaming up with WWE for the show, with CEO Wendy Blackshaw calling it a huge opportunity for the region.

“SummerSlam coming to U.S. Bank Stadium marks a major moment for Minneapolis and for our state as a whole,” Blackshaw said. “This is a truly global event, and we’re excited to welcome fans from across the country and around the world while showcasing Minnesota as a premier destination for world-class sports and entertainment. We encourage fans to secure their tickets early for what will be an incredible weekend.”

At the same time, speculation continues to swirl around Brock Lesnar. The former Minnesota resident has been heavily rumored for a possible retirement match at SummerSlam, though nothing has been confirmed. Lesnar has only hinted his current WWE run will be brief.

Before that, he has business to handle at WrestleMania 42, where he is set to open night two against rising star Oba Femi.