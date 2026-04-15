×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Announces SummerSlam 2026 Ticket On Sale Dates As Two Night Event Returns

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2026
WWE Announces SummerSlam 2026 Ticket On Sale Dates As Two Night Event Returns

While all eyes are on WrestleMania week, WWE is already pushing forward with plans for its biggest summer spectacle.

The company confirmed that two-day combo tickets for SummerSlam 2026 will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. Central. The event takes over U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis across two nights, August 1 and 2, marking just the second time SummerSlam goes double-header.

Fans will get early access before that. A standard pre-sale kicks off April 30, while Chase Freedom cardholders get first dibs on April 29. There is still no word on when single-night tickets will be released.

Minnesota Sports and Events is teaming up with WWE for the show, with CEO Wendy Blackshaw calling it a huge opportunity for the region.

“SummerSlam coming to U.S. Bank Stadium marks a major moment for Minneapolis and for our state as a whole,” Blackshaw said. “This is a truly global event, and we’re excited to welcome fans from across the country and around the world while showcasing Minnesota as a premier destination for world-class sports and entertainment. We encourage fans to secure their tickets early for what will be an incredible weekend.”

At the same time, speculation continues to swirl around Brock Lesnar. The former Minnesota resident has been heavily rumored for a possible retirement match at SummerSlam, though nothing has been confirmed. Lesnar has only hinted his current WWE run will be brief.

Before that, he has business to handle at WrestleMania 42, where he is set to open night two against rising star Oba Femi.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

↠ #WRESTLEMANIA WEEK ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Saturday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Sunday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 19th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 20th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 21st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 24th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy