Tony Khan Vows To Trust His Instincts In Shaping AEW’s 2026 Creative Direction

As AEW Dynamite heads into its April 15, 2026 Spring Break Thru edition, Tony Khan shared some insight into his mindset, history, and the significance of the milestone show during a recent interview.

Reflecting on where it all began, Khan revealed that his passion for wrestling storytelling dates back decades, long before AEW ever became a reality.

“I started writing a show called Dynamite, in message boards, and on dial-up Internet, and sending it to my friends. I started doing that in 1995 when I was 12 years old, and it was called Saturday Night Dynamite.”

Looking at the present day, Khan made it clear that his approach to creative in 2026 is more focused than ever, with a renewed confidence in his own vision guiding the direction of AEW programming moving forward.

“From now on… I will only trust my instincts. I will only execute the ideas that I believe in.”

The timing of this week’s Dynamite also carries added weight, as AEW celebrates a major milestone tied to its weekly flagship show. According to Khan, the Spring Break Thru episode marks a historic moment for the company’s television run.

“Spring Break Thru represents the one year anniversary of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite, becoming the longest running primetime pro wrestling show in the history of TBS and TNT. It’s such an exciting time for AEW.”