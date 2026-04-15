AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru Preview - Three Title Matches And Major MJF Vs Darby Allin Main Event

All Elite Wrestling rolls into Everett, Washington tonight with a stacked Spring Break Thru edition of Dynamite, set to take place inside the Angel of the Winds Arena. With multiple titles on the line and a high-profile interview scheduled, the promotion is loading up the card for a major midweek show.

At the top of the bill, All Elite Wrestling World Champion MJF puts his title on the line against Darby Allin. Allin has been vocal for weeks about chasing the top prize, and he made it official at Dynasty when he defeated Andrade El Idolo to secure the number one contender spot. Speaking with Renee Paquette after the match, Allin wasted no time confirming he would cash in his opportunity immediately, setting up tonight’s main event clash.

The TNT Championship will also be defended following recent developments in the division. After Kyle Fletcher was forced to vacate the title due to injury, Tony Khan introduced a Casino Gauntlet Match at Dynasty to crown a new champion. Kevin Knight emerged victorious in that bout by pinning Daniel Garcia, and now faces his first challenge as champion against Claudio Castagnoli in what promises to be a hard-hitting contest.

Meanwhile, the TBS Championship picture heats up as Willow Nightingale defends against Kamille. The challenger made a shocking return at Dynasty after more than a year away, launching a backstage attack on Nightingale. That statement-making moment quickly translated into a title opportunity, with Kamille now looking to capitalize on her momentum.

Elsewhere on the show, Renee Paquette will sit down with Chris Jericho. After returning to AEW following a lengthy absence, Jericho stepped back into the ring at Dynasty but came up short against Ricochet. With questions surrounding his next move, tonight’s interview could offer insight into what lies ahead for the veteran star.