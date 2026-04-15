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WWE Says WrestleMania Ticket Sales Have Surged In Recent Weeks

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2026
WWE Says WrestleMania Ticket Sales Have Surged In Recent Weeks

WrestleMania 42 ticket sales have been a talking point in recent weeks, even making their way into WWE’s on-screen storytelling, but new details suggest business has picked up significantly behind the scenes.

A new report from Sports Business Journal, which referenced coverage from USA Today, highlighted that premium pricing has played a role in slower movement at Allegiant Stadium. Despite that, those close to WWE are pushing back on concerns, insisting momentum has shifted in a big way.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, ticket movement has accelerated in recent weeks, with confidence remaining high that WrestleMania 42 will still rank among the most successful gates in company history.

The event marks WWE’s second consecutive year running Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, following last year’s record-breaking two-night spectacle at the same venue.

Recent figures from WrestleTix support the idea of a late push. Current estimates place night one at 42,715 tickets distributed and night two at 43,394. That’s a noticeable increase compared to early April, when numbers sat at 38,381 for the first night and 40,003 for the second.

There have still been contrasting reports. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that sales were tracking around 20 percent behind last year’s pace, with no major spike following the storyline involving Pat McAfee and the Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton main event build.

That storyline has leaned into the narrative, with McAfee openly addressing ticket sales on-screen and positioning himself as someone trying to “save” the business while backing Orton heading into night one.

McAfee, who even promoted discounted tickets for the opening night, is set to be in Orton’s corner when he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Night two will then feature CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in what is expected to close out the weekend.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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