AEW Files Trademark For Potential New Event Name

AEW appears to be laying the groundwork for a possible new event, as the promotion submitted fresh trademark filings earlier this week.

On April 13, All Elite Wrestling filed to secure the names “AEW Redemption” and “Redemption,” with both entries tied to professional wrestling usage. The filings outline a broad range of intended applications, covering everything from live wrestling events to televised programming and ongoing content distribution within the wrestling space.

The official description attached to both filings includes:

• Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests

• Live professional wrestling performances

• Production of professional wrestling shows and events

• Distribution of ongoing wrestling television programming

At this stage, there is no confirmation on how, or even if, the “AEW Redemption” name will be introduced. It remains unclear whether it is being considered for a future pay per view, a themed television special, or something else entirely.

Trademark activity like this is not unusual for AEW, and not every registered name ends up being used on screen. The company still holds rights to several previously filed concepts, including “Exile on Pain St.,” which has yet to materialize in any official capacity.

Interestingly, AEW has shown a pattern of sitting on event names long before bringing them to life. A recent example is the upcoming “Fairway to Hell” themed edition of Collision, scheduled to take place in West Palm Beach, Florida. That name was originally trademarked nearly two years prior to finally being put into use, suggesting “Redemption” could follow a similar path.