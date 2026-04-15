Becky Lynch Reveals Strict WWE Dress Code Women Once Had To Follow

Becky Lynch has opened up about a past WWE policy that went far beyond simple presentation, revealing just how strict expectations once were for female talent outside the ring.

Speaking on the Soder Podcast, Lynch detailed a now-scrapped dress code that required women to maintain a very specific look at all times. According to her, it was not about professionalism in the traditional sense, but about maintaining a certain image regardless of circumstances, even after physically demanding matches and long nights on the road.

“So there used to be a dress code as well for women, it was club wear. And thankfully that’s gone by the wayside now, but back then, we were coming out of events that end at 11:00 p.m., you’re driving four hours, so it’s 2 a.m. after a ladder match or something.”

She painted a clear picture of how impractical that expectation could be, especially given the realities of WWE’s relentless travel schedule. Talent would often leave arenas late at night and immediately hit the road, still expected to meet appearance standards despite exhaustion and physical wear.

“And now you have to get into your tiny little frock and your high heels, and you’re driving through Corbin, Kentucky, and you have to get out and fill your car with gas, and you’re in this little hoochie dress, and you’re like, there’s just no discretion.”

Lynch emphasized that the issue went beyond inconvenience, touching on personal safety and comfort. Being required to dress a certain way in unfamiliar locations late at night created situations that felt unnecessary and, at times, uncomfortable.

She also noted that the rules extended into everyday travel, including airports, where even casual attire could lead to disciplinary action if it did not meet expectations.

“I remember getting in trouble for going through the airport in a pair of jeans and a tank top. Apparently it looked like I was in gym attire. Apparently I had to be, in the morning, dressed in my tiny little frock.”