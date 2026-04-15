You Won’t Believe What NXT Has Planned For Revenge Week Two

The April 14 edition of NXT delivered the first chapter of its Revenge special, but the fallout is far from over as the two week event rolls on with another stacked lineup already confirmed for next week.

One of the biggest matches announced will see Dion Lennox challenge Myles Borne for the NXT North American Championship. The rivalry picked up serious momentum at Stand and Deliver, where Lennox blindsided Borne moments after his victory over Johnny Gargano, setting the stage for a heated title clash.

The NXT Women’s North American Championship will also be on the line as Tatum Paxley and Blake Monroe meet again. This time the stakes are raised with a casket match, a stipulation chosen by Paxley that promises a brutal and decisive encounter between the two.

Elsewhere, Sol Ruca and Zaria are set to settle their ongoing issues in a last woman standing match, ensuring there will be no doubts about who comes out on top when it is all said and done.

Joe Hendry is also scheduled for action as he goes one on one with Keanu Carver. After Carver interrupted and ruined Hendry’s concert this week, this match gives Hendry the chance to get some payback inside the ring.

Next week’s show is shaping up to continue the Revenge theme in a big way, with multiple rivalries reaching a boiling point.