NXT Revenge Week One Results - April 14th, 2026

NXT Revenge: Week One

Week One of NXT Revenge kicked off with high energy as the fallout from Stand & Deliver took center stage. The show opened with a video package highlighting the championship victories of Tony D’Angelo and Lola Vice, while also setting the tone for the night, everyone is coming for the gold, and rivalries are boiling over.

Match 1: Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker

The night began with an intense grudge match between Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker. Tensions were high from the start, with both competitors jawing at each other before the bell even rang.

Once underway, the match quickly turned physical. Parker used her strength advantage early, grounding Jordan with a tight headlock and slowing the pace. Jordan fought back with agility, using quick roll-ups and kicks to create openings. The action spilled outside the ring briefly, with both women taking each other down in a chaotic exchange before the commercial break.

Back from break, Jordan targeted Parker’s knee, using the ring post to inflict damage and limit Parker’s mobility. She methodically attacked the leg, but Parker showed resilience, firing back with power moves including a Samoan Drop and a Falcon Arrow for a near fall.

The turning point came when Parker accidentally collided with an exposed turnbuckle she had earlier failed to capitalize on. Jordan seized the opportunity, hitting her Split-Legged Moonsault to secure the victory.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

Backstage Developments

Tension continued to build backstage as Ethan Page attempted to recruit Ricky Saints, emphasizing unity after betrayal at Stand & Deliver. Meanwhile, Joe Hendry prepared for his in-ring concert, promising to address his recent loss.

Joe Hendry Concert Segment

Joe Hendry entered the ring with his guitar, reflecting on his NXT Championship loss. He teased doubt but ultimately declared he wasn’t done, lifting his spirits, and the crowd’s, through song.

The moment was cut short by Keanu Carver, who attacked Hendry mid-performance. Despite Hendry smashing a guitar over him, Carver shrugged it off and brutally speared Hendry through the barricade, leaving him laid out as officials rushed in.

Match 2: Kali Armstrong vs. Skylar Raye

Kali Armstrong made a dominant debut against Skylar Raye. From the opening bell, Armstrong showcased her power, tossing Raye around the ring and controlling the pace.

Raye mounted a brief comeback with a DDT and a near fall, but Armstrong quickly shut it down. She delivered multiple impactful slams, finishing the match with the Kali Connection.

Winner: Kali Armstrong

**Match 3: NXT Championship

Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ethan Page**

The NXT Championship match delivered a hard-hitting, chaotic battle. Both men started aggressively, trading strikes and suplex attempts.

Mid-match chaos erupted when Ricky Saints ran down to assist Page, only to be dragged under the ring by Shiloh Hill and reappeared tied up, neutralizing the interference.

Back in the ring, D’Angelo and Page exchanged momentum with near falls, including Page hitting Ego’s Edge onto the championship belt, which nearly ended the match.

The action spilled outside, culminating in D’Angelo spearing Page through the announce desk. Back in the ring, D’Angelo finished Page with Fuggetaboutit to retain his title.

Winner and STILL NXT Champion: Tony D’Angelo

Myles Borne Confronts DarkState

Myles Borne addressed the crowd, celebrating his recent success but calling out DarkState for attacking him. Dion Lennox and the group appeared, teasing internal tension. Saquon Shugars nearly escalated things further, but Borne stood tall, challenging them to a title match next week.

**Match 4: WWE Speed Tournament

EK Prosper vs. Dorian Van Dux**

This fast-paced match showcased high-flying offense from both competitors. Van Dux impressed early with dives and aerial attacks, but Prosper responded with quick counters and precision strikes.

After a missed Shooting Star Press by Van Dux, Prosper capitalized with a Moonsault to pick up the win.

Winner: EK Prosper

Backstage Chaos Continues

Robert Stone confronted Keanu Carver over his attack on Hendry, teasing consequences for next week. Elsewhere, Tatum Paxley revealed her chosen stipulation for her upcoming match against Blake Monroe, a Casket Match, shocking Stone.

**Main Event: NXT Women’s Championship

Lola Vice (c) vs. Jacy Jayne**

The main event saw Lola Vice defend her title against Jacy Jayne, who had backup at ringside in Fatal Influence.

The match was competitive early, with both women trading holds and strikes. Jayne used distractions from her allies to gain the advantage, even landing her finisher Rolling Encore, but Vice kicked out.

Vice fought through the interference, locking in submissions and delivering her signature striking combinations. In the closing moments, she dodged another Rolling Encore and connected with a devastating backfist to retain her title.

Winner and STILL NXT Women’s Champion: Lola Vice

Post-Match Mayhem

After the match, chaos erupted:

Kali Armstrong stormed the ring, taking out Fatal Influence and staring down Lola Vice

Kendal Grey appeared, signaling her intentions

Izzi Dame watched from above alongside Shawn Spears and Niko Vance

Zaria made her entrance, only to be attacked out of nowhere by Sol Ruca

The show ended with Ruca and Zaria brawling as multiple rivalries collided, setting the stage for an explosive Week Two.

Overall:

NXT Revenge: Week One delivered on its promise, title defenses, shocking moments, and escalating rivalries across the board. With new challengers emerging and tensions rising, the road ahead looks even more chaotic.