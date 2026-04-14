×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Lands At Number 6 Globally On Netflix For April 6 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2026
WWE Raw Lands At Number 6 Globally On Netflix For April 6 Episode

New viewership figures have been revealed for the April 6, 2026 episode of WWE Raw, with performance remaining largely consistent compared to the previous week.

Data released via Tudum shows WWE Raw placed at number 6 globally and number 5 in the United States for the week of April 6, drawing 2.9 million views worldwide. This matches its global ranking from the prior week, showing no movement in position.

Looking at week to week comparisons, the March 30, 2026 episode delivered 3 million global views. That puts the latest episode down slightly by 3.3 percent, though its ranking remained unchanged both globally and within the United States, holding steady at number 6 and number 5 respectively.

When compared year over year, the numbers show a modest increase. The April 7, 2025 episode reached 2.8 million global views, while this year’s April 6 broadcast climbed to 2.9 million. That reflects a 3.6 percent rise in viewership. In terms of rankings, Raw improved globally from number 9 to number 6, and in the United States from number 6 to number 5.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

↠ #WRESTLEMANIA WEEK ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Syracuse, New York

Apr. 14th 2026

#impact

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 14th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Saturday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Sunday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 19th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 20th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 21st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 24th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy