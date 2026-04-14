WWE Raw Lands At Number 6 Globally On Netflix For April 6 Episode

New viewership figures have been revealed for the April 6, 2026 episode of WWE Raw, with performance remaining largely consistent compared to the previous week.

Data released via Tudum shows WWE Raw placed at number 6 globally and number 5 in the United States for the week of April 6, drawing 2.9 million views worldwide. This matches its global ranking from the prior week, showing no movement in position.

Looking at week to week comparisons, the March 30, 2026 episode delivered 3 million global views. That puts the latest episode down slightly by 3.3 percent, though its ranking remained unchanged both globally and within the United States, holding steady at number 6 and number 5 respectively.

When compared year over year, the numbers show a modest increase. The April 7, 2025 episode reached 2.8 million global views, while this year’s April 6 broadcast climbed to 2.9 million. That reflects a 3.6 percent rise in viewership. In terms of rankings, Raw improved globally from number 9 to number 6, and in the United States from number 6 to number 5.