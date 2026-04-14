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WWE NXT Prospect Reveals New Ring Name

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2026
WWE NXT Prospect Reveals New Ring Name

WWE’s latest round of trademark filings has already led to a confirmed identity, as one rising NXT talent has officially revealed his new in-ring name.

Earlier this week, WWE secured trademarks for the names Shido Ash and The Mog Squad. Not long after, NXT prospect Shady Elnahas took to Instagram to confirm that he will now compete under the name Shido Ash. As of now, there is still no word on who or what The Mog Squad will represent.

Elnahas joined WWE in May 2025 after signing a developmental deal and reporting to the Performance Center. Before stepping into sports entertainment, he built an impressive background in judo, competing at the highest level as an Olympian while also capturing gold at the Commonwealth Games, Pan American Games and IJF Grand Slam events.

Since arriving in WWE, he has been gaining experience on the NXT live event circuit, though he has yet to make his official televised debut.

Outside the ring, Elnahas has also drawn attention for his relationship with SmackDown star Tiffany Stratton. Earlier this year, Stratton confirmed the two are dating, with the pair even getting matching tattoos.

Elnahas was recently in action at an NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida, where he squared off with Tyriek Igwe. Meanwhile, Stratton continues to stay active on SmackDown, building on a strong run since her 2024 main roster debut. She quickly rose to prominence by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and later cashing in on Nia Jax to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

Her title reign lasted over 300 days before coming to an end against Jade Cargill in November 2025. Stratton made her return at this year’s Royal Rumble as the number 30 entrant and advanced to the final stages before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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