WWE Announces Major South American Tour Featuring Top Raw Stars

WWE is set to expand its global reach once again, with a South American tour locked in for September that will see the company visit four countries across four nights.

The run takes place from September 9 through September 12 and will feature a series of non-televised live events. Talent from the Raw brand is currently being promoted for the shows, with names such as Stephanie Vaquer, Penta, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Usos, Chad Gable as El Grande Americano, Gunther, and Oba Femi advertised in early promotional material.

The full tour schedule is as follows:

September 9 in Quito, Ecuador at Coliseo General Ruminahui

September 10 in Bogota, Colombia at Movistar Arena

September 11 in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Movistar Arena

September 12 in Santiago, Chile at Movistar Arena

One of the standout moments of the tour is expected to come in Chile, where Stephanie Vaquer returns to her home country, adding a personal layer to the event in Santiago.

WWE also highlighted the significance of the tour, noting that it will mark the company’s first event in Ecuador in a decade, while fans in Colombia, Argentina, and Chile will be seeing WWE live for the first time in seven years.

Details on ticket sales are still to come, though fans can register interest through WWE’s mailing list to receive pre-sale information as it becomes available.

This South American swing is just one part of a busy 2026 schedule for WWE, which also includes a major European tour across May and June. That run features a mix of live events, televised shows, and the upcoming Clash in Italy premium live event.