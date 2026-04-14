Lilian Garcia Marries Patrick Ellrich Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Lilian Garcia has marked the start of WrestleMania week in unforgettable fashion, officially marrying Patrick Ellrich on April 12. The wedding comes just months after Garcia revealed her engagement in November, keeping Ellrich’s identity private until later. Fans have since learned that Ellrich has his own ties to the wrestling world, having competed in NWA Anarchy and previously teaming with Xavier Woods. Their story began in a more low-key setting, meeting on Bumble before heading to his Proper Hop Taphouse following a hike, where Garcia soon realized she was dating both a business owner and a fellow wrestling enthusiast.

As plans for their big day came together, the couple initially aimed for something much larger, with several familiar names from the wrestling world ready to attend. However, the scale of the event quickly became overwhelming, leading them to rethink their approach and focus on what truly mattered.

“Yeah, we were gonna do a bigger wedding with more friends. Trish Stratus was ready to fly in. Candice Michelle, like yeah, there were some people that were ready to fly in. But as we were preparing, it started getting very overwhelming. So, the joy started depleting and the stress of it started piling on,” Garcia said.

Instead, they pivoted to a smaller and more personal ceremony, which ultimately created the kind of moment they had hoped for all along. Surrounded by a calm setting, the atmosphere reflected exactly what they wanted their day to feel like.

“We could not have orchestrated this any better. During the ceremony, we were overlooking a bridge and you could hear the water flowing and the birds chirping. It was so peaceful. The whole vibe was peaceful,” Garcia said.

With the wedding now behind them, the couple quickly turned their attention to WrestleMania 42, making the celebration even more special as they head into one of WWE’s biggest weeks together. Ellrich did not hold back his excitement about the timing and everything that comes with it.

“I can’t hide how I am absolutely over the moon excited I am to be going to WrestleMania. In Vegas and a couple days after we get married? With Lilian Garcia? I’m so excited. I love the lineup of matches. I’m pumped about getting to go to the Hall of Fame as well. Getting to see what she’s doing with Trish that week and then getting to just run around WWE World for a few days as well? I can’t hide my excitement,” Ellrich said.

Their shared history adds another layer to the story, as Ellrich revealed just how connected their lives have been behind the scenes during Garcia’s full-time WWE run.

“Not a lot of people know that she and I traveled together her entire career. She was there seven years straight. She and I rode together for that whole time. We have stories. We have many stories. So we’re going to share some of those stories and then answer the Q and A’s on Thursday night. I’m supposed to be doing something at WWE World Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Friday night is Hall of Fame,” Ellrich said.

Garcia’s long-standing relationship with WWE spans multiple eras, from her original run beginning in 1999 through her return in 2024, along with select appearances for major events. Most recently, she was part of John Cena’s retirement match in December 2025, adding another milestone moment to her legacy. Now, with a new chapter beginning in her personal life, she heads into WrestleMania week with even more to celebrate.