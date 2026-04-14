Drew McIntyre Trolls Fans With Sarcastic WrestleMania Week “Advice”

Drew McIntyre is once again sending a message to wrestling fans ahead of WrestleMania week, but this time he is leaning fully into sarcasm.

After previously asking fans to remember basic hygiene during last year’s festivities, McIntyre returned with a tongue in cheek list of “advice” that flips proper fan behavior on its head.

Instead of encouraging respectful interactions, McIntyre jokingly suggested fans should interrupt wrestlers while they are spending time with their families, shove cameras directly in their faces, and wait for them at hotels or airports.

He doubled down on the joke by telling fans not to wear deodorant and to overwhelm talent by pushing dozens of items in front of them for signatures, claiming wrestlers will happily sign everything.

McIntyre also poked fun at awkward fan interactions by suggesting people avoid using wrestling names and instead call talent by their real names, adding a pointed remark about how that especially applies to female performers.

While clearly delivered with heavy sarcasm, the message highlights the kinds of situations wrestlers often deal with during one of the busiest weeks of the year.