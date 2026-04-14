Cody Rhodes Reveals Must See WrestleMania 42 Match Outside His Own

Cody Rhodes might be locked in on his own WrestleMania 42 main event, but he’s still got his eye on another showdown he can’t wait to watch.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Rhodes was asked which match he’s most excited to see as a fan during the biggest weekend of the year. While the card is stacked with spectacle, he pointed straight to a bout he feels represents wrestling at its purest.

“There’s always that mix between sports entertainment and wrestling, the sports and the entertainment,” Rhodes explained. “But the one that feels like true, old-school competition to me is Gunther vs. Seth Rollins. That’s just good, hard-hitting wrestling. I love that. That’s a wrestlers’ wrestling match.”

The clash between Gunther and Rollins is set for night one of WrestleMania 42 this Saturday. It also marks a major moment for Rollins, who is stepping back into the ring for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury during his match with Rhodes at Crown Jewel in October 2025. After several possible opponents were discussed internally, WWE ultimately settled on Gunther as the man to welcome him back.

Meanwhile, Rhodes will headline the same weekend, defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The build to that match has taken some interesting turns, including the involvement of ESPN’s Pat McAfee, who will be in Orton’s corner. Rhodes didn’t hold back when addressing McAfee, labeling him a “rat” and suggesting he’s surrounded by people who don’t rein him in when needed.