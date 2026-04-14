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Ric Flair Believes WrestleMania Remains The Biggest Spectacle In Sports

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2026
Ric Flair Believes WrestleMania Remains The Biggest Spectacle In Sports

Ric Flair is standing firm on where WrestleMania ranks in the world of sports and entertainment, and in his view, nothing else comes close.

Speaking with Yahoo Sports Daily, Ric Flair was asked whether WrestleMania still carries the same level of importance it once did. Rather than suggesting the event has lost its shine, Flair made it clear he believes it remains the gold standard.

According to Flair, the spectacle that defines WrestleMania has never faded. If anything, its influence has grown far beyond wrestling. He pointed to the way leagues like the NBA and NFL have adopted similar presentation styles over the years, crediting WWE for setting the tone.

“I think it's the greatest sports spectacular of all.”

Flair went on to explain that WWE’s approach to creating a larger than life experience helped reshape how major sporting events are presented. From elaborate entrances to pyrotechnics and stadium level production, he believes other organizations have followed the blueprint first popularized under Vince McMahon.

“I mean, everybody , the NBA, the NFL , they've all taken, you know, a page out of Vince's book in making their shows more spectacular whether it be with pyro or entrances or, you know what I mean?”

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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