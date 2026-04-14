Ridge Holland Cleared To Return Following Major Injury Setbacks

Ridge Holland, known outside the ring as Luke Menzies, has received a major boost in his wrestling future after being officially cleared to return to in-ring competition.

Menzies spent several years with WWE before parting ways with the company in 2025. His departure followed public comments where he expressed frustration, stating he felt unsupported after suffering an injury, which quickly drew attention across the wrestling world.

Following his exit, he made an appearance for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in September 2025. However, his comeback was derailed during a match against Moose when he sustained a serious Lisfranc foot injury. Medical evaluations around the same time also revealed underlying neck issues, ultimately leading to neck fusion surgery and an extended spell on the sidelines.

Now, Menzies has shared a significant update confirming his recovery is complete. Posting on X, he revealed a letter from Dr. Norman Waldrop III officially clearing him for a return to wrestling. The medical update highlighted strong progress, noting excellent recovery and that his surgical implants are functioning without complications.

Menzies wrote, “Here we go Mr Menzies?? #return #cleared #prowrestling #prowrestler #bionicyorkshireman #lukemenzies”

During his time in WWE, Menzies spent around seven years with the promotion and captured the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Andre Chase in 2025. His run also included difficult moments, most notably a 2022 in-ring incident that resulted in a serious neck injury to Big E, an event that had lasting repercussions for everyone involved.

Now fully cleared and back to full health, Menzies is in position to begin the next chapter of his career with a clean slate and renewed momentum.