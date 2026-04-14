Tonight's WWE NXT Preview Reveals Big Matches Set For Revenge Special Kickoff

The April 14 edition of WWE NXT is set to kick off Week 1 of the “NXT Revenge” special, and the card is already stacked with key title matches and standout segments designed to keep momentum high throughout the night.

Tony D’Angelo begins his run as NXT Champion with a tough first defense as he goes head-to-head with Ethan Page. After securing the title at Stand and Deliver and making history as the brand’s first Grand Slam Champion, D’Angelo now faces a seasoned former champion looking to reclaim the spotlight.

The NXT Women’s Championship will also be on the line as Lola Vice defends against Jacy Jayne. Their rivalry continues to intensify following their previous encounter, with Jayne determined to take back the title while Vice aims to prove her reign is no fluke.

Joe Hendry is scheduled to appear in a live concert segment, bringing a different kind of energy to the show. While no longer holding championship gold, Hendry is expected to deliver a memorable performance, though the possibility of interruptions remains high given recent weeks.

Elsewhere on the card, Jaida Parker meets Kelani Jordan in singles action, while the tournament to crown a new WWE Men’s Speed Champion rolls on. EK Prosper takes on Dorian Van Dux in a first-round bout as the competition continues to unfold.

Here is the confirmed lineup for the April 14 show:

• NXT Championship: Tony D’Angelo vs Ethan Page

• NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice vs Jacy Jayne

• Joe Hendry concert segment

• WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament: EK Prosper vs Dorian Van Dux

• Jaida Parker vs Kelani Jordan