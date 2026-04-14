×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tonight's WWE NXT Preview Reveals Big Matches Set For Revenge Special Kickoff

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2026
Tonight's WWE NXT Preview Reveals Big Matches Set For Revenge Special Kickoff

The April 14 edition of WWE NXT is set to kick off Week 1 of the “NXT Revenge” special, and the card is already stacked with key title matches and standout segments designed to keep momentum high throughout the night.

Tony D’Angelo begins his run as NXT Champion with a tough first defense as he goes head-to-head with Ethan Page. After securing the title at Stand and Deliver and making history as the brand’s first Grand Slam Champion, D’Angelo now faces a seasoned former champion looking to reclaim the spotlight.

The NXT Women’s Championship will also be on the line as Lola Vice defends against Jacy Jayne. Their rivalry continues to intensify following their previous encounter, with Jayne determined to take back the title while Vice aims to prove her reign is no fluke.

Joe Hendry is scheduled to appear in a live concert segment, bringing a different kind of energy to the show. While no longer holding championship gold, Hendry is expected to deliver a memorable performance, though the possibility of interruptions remains high given recent weeks.

Elsewhere on the card, Jaida Parker meets Kelani Jordan in singles action, while the tournament to crown a new WWE Men’s Speed Champion rolls on. EK Prosper takes on Dorian Van Dux in a first-round bout as the competition continues to unfold.

Here is the confirmed lineup for the April 14 show:

• NXT Championship: Tony D’Angelo vs Ethan Page

• NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice vs Jacy Jayne

• Joe Hendry concert segment

• WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament: EK Prosper vs Dorian Van Dux

• Jaida Parker vs Kelani Jordan

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

↠ #WRESTLEMANIA WEEK ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Syracuse, New York

Apr. 14th 2026

#impact

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 14th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Saturday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Sunday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 19th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 20th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 21st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 24th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy