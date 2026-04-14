John Cena Set For WWE World Fan Meet

John Cena is set to be front and center during WrestleMania 42 weekend, with a major fan appearance confirmed for WWE World in Las Vegas.

The 17-time world champion has been added to the official guest lineup for the WWE World convention, where he will appear exclusively on Saturday. Demand was immediate, as the limited photo opportunities made available quickly sold out, with tickets priced at around $450 each. The meet and greet is expected to be one of the most in-demand attractions of the entire weekend.

In addition to meeting fans, Cena will also be part of a special live podcast recording at WWE World. He is scheduled to appear as a guest on The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under show, adding another high-profile moment to an already stacked schedule for Saturday’s events.

While Cena officially retired from in-ring competition in December 2025, he remains actively involved with WWE in an ambassador role. He continues to represent the company across major media and fan-facing initiatives, including narrating the promotional video that aired on Raw this week to introduce the new Club WWE membership program, which offers perks such as early ticket access, exclusive merchandise, and bonus content.

As the host of WrestleMania 42, Cena is expected to play a key role throughout the entire weekend. He has expressed particular excitement about being present for a new generation of talent making their WrestleMania debuts, including Lash Legend, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Stephanie Vaquer. His involvement adds even more star power to what is already shaping up to be one of WWE’s biggest.