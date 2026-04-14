New WWE Trademark Filings Hint At Upcoming Characters

WWE is staying busy behind the scenes, filing two fresh trademarks this week that could hint at future characters or factions.

The company has submitted applications for “Shido Ash” and “The Mog Squad,” though there is currently no word on who these names are tied to. In recent months, WWE trademark activity has often been linked to NXT, Evolve, or WWE ID talent, making those brands the most likely landing spots.

One of the filings, listed under serial number 99756416, covers standard wrestling related entertainment services. That includes live and broadcast performances, online content, fan engagement platforms, newsletters, blogs, and more, all tied to a professional wrestler or on screen persona.

This continues a trend from last month, when WWE secured several new names, including “EK Prosper,” which is believed to be a new ring name for Eli Knight. The company also locked down “Revenge,” though it remains unclear if that will be used for a new show or a Premium Live Event.

All of this comes as WWE prepares for WrestleMania 42, set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The current lineup is headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton on Night One, while Roman Reigns and CM Punk are set to clash for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two.