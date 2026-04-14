Kota Ibushi Shares Injury Recovery Update Following Second Surgery

Kota Ibushi has taken a significant step forward in his recovery journey following a serious injury that sidelined him late last year.

In a recent Instagram update, Ibushi revealed noticeable progress in his mobility, sharing footage of himself performing squats and walking up and down stairs. The improvement is especially encouraging given that he noted he was barely able to walk just a week prior. While currently in Japan, Ibushi also confirmed plans to return to Florida in the near future.

“Hello. It’s been about two months since my second surgery. I will definitely be back, so please wait for me,” Ibushi wrote. “Sending these feelings to Kenny, Bucks, and Tony Khan!!”

The injury dates back to October 2025, when Ibushi suffered a broken femur during a match against Josh Alexander at an AEW Collision taping. He underwent surgery soon after, but complications led to a second procedure in February to address a loosened screw.

At the time, expectations were that Ibushi could be out of action for up to two years. However, his latest update suggests he is pushing hard to beat that timeline and return sooner than originally anticipated.

Ibushi also shared a heartfelt message directed at Kenny Omega following the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, where Omega came up short in his bid to capture the AEW World Championship from MJF. Reacting to footage from the match, Ibushi credited his longtime friend for inspiring him during his recovery.

“You’ve given me courage. Thank you, Kenny,” Ibushi wrote. “I’ll do my best to step up towards the first stage of my comeback.”