Charlotte Flair Opens Up On Brother’s Passing And Lasting Impact On Her Career

Charlotte Flair has opened up about the deeply personal experiences that have shaped both her life and her career, offering a rare and emotional look behind the success fans see inside the ring.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Flair reflected on the devastating loss of her brother Reid Flair, whose passing in 2013 at just 25 years old became a defining turning point. What began as a shared dream between siblings quickly transformed into something far more profound.

Charlotte revealed that her early motivation in wrestling was never about individual glory. Instead, she wanted to walk that path alongside her brother and help guide him toward stability. His death, however, shifted everything and ultimately became the force that pushed her fully into the business.

“My brother paid the biggest price. I spent so many years trying to save my brother and then ultimately he saved me when he passed away and I started wrestling because I wanted to wrestle with him and help him get him on the right path. So really like my brother paid the biggest price.”

That loss continues to fuel her drive today. Behind every title reign and accolade is a story rooted in grief, growth, and purpose, with Reid’s influence still present in how she approaches her career.

Flair also spoke candidly about another major challenge she has faced throughout her journey, the pressure of carrying the legacy of her father, Ric Flair. Being tied to one of the most iconic names in wrestling history brought expectations that proved difficult to manage, especially while dealing with personal struggles away from the spotlight.

She admitted that trying to maintain a flawless public image over the years came at a cost.

“The pressure of being Ric Flair is like unimaginable. And so for me from 2015 to 2024 what was hurting me was trying to be perfect in the public eye when I was going through so many battles of my own. I mean everyone has battles, so I'm not any different… but I think that was the sacrifice for me is like trying to be so perfect all the time and it lost who I was as a person.”