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Porn Star Teases Possible Move Into WWE After Praising Logan Paul

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2026
Porn Star Teases Possible Move Into WWE After Praising Logan Paul

Johnny Sins could be the next surprising crossover name to show interest in professional wrestling, and he is already pointing to a current WWE performer as evidence that the transition can succeed.

During an appearance on Xotics Live, Sins shared that his connection to wrestling goes back to his childhood. Growing up during the 1980s boom period, he developed a strong appreciation for the larger than life characters that defined that era, with one name standing above the rest.

“I have watched wrestling. I was big into wrestling when I was a kid. My favorite wrestler of all time is Ultimate Warrior. I’m born in ’78, so I grew up in the ’80s, so I love all the ’80s wrestlers.”

That long standing fandom appears to have carried over into the present day. When the idea of stepping into the ring himself was raised, Sins made it clear it is something he would seriously consider, especially after seeing how well one high profile crossover has worked out.

“Sure. I’d love to wrestle. I see Logan Paul doing it now, so yeah. He’s doing a great job.”

Referencing Logan Paul highlights just how much the landscape has shifted in recent years. Paul’s success in WWE has shown that personalities from outside the industry can adapt and thrive, and Sins seems to view that as a realistic blueprint.

He also offered insight into the type of character he would bring to the ring, making it clear he would lean into a fan friendly role rather than portraying a villain.

“Probably a good guy. I’m known in this industry as a good guy. I bring positive things to the industry, so I’d probably bring the same to wrestling too.”

 
 
 
 
 
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If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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