CJ Perry Reveals Randy Orton Advice That Changed Her WWE Career

CJ Perry has shared a mix of personal stories and behind the scenes insight that paint a fuller picture of both her early WWE journey and Miro’s mindset heading into WrestleMania 42.

Writing in her debut column, Perry reflected on a moment from her first days in WWE that stuck with her long after it happened. Feeling out of place and unsure of herself, she found herself alone in catering with Randy Orton, debating whether to approach him or stay out of the way.

“I remember when I first started in WWE, I found myself in catering with Randy being the only other person in there. It was like that high school movie scene where I didn’t know whether I should go and sit in the corner alone like a nerd, or go say hi to the prom king quarterback. I almost scraped the skin off my face walking along the wall trying to avoid him, but ‘The Viper’ called me over and gave me advice on wrestling, storytelling and WWE in general.”

What followed turned into a lesson that would shape how she approached her career from that point forward.

“Wrestling friction gets resolved in the ring,” he told me. “So even though you’re a manager now, it won’t always be like that, so get in there before every show and practice.”

Perry made it clear that moment stayed with her, especially as she transitioned into a more active role. It also highlights the kind of mentorship that often happens behind the scenes, shaping careers in ways fans rarely see.

While reflecting on her own past, Perry also offered a revealing and often humorous look at life with Miro as he prepares for one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania 42.

Set to compete in a six man Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship, Miro will share the ring with Penta, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Je’Von Evans, and JD McDonagh in what is expected to be one of the most chaotic matches of the weekend.

Despite his reputation as a powerhouse, Perry joked that fans may be underestimating just how agile he really is.

“And speaking of masterful physical things, my husband is going to WrestleMania. Rusev, the Bulgarian lion, is going to show the world that he’s always been a secret lucha bro. I know people wonder how a tank like my husband is going to fare in a ladder match, but I’ve seen him do a 960 splash. He’s honestly one of the most buoyant men I’ve ever met, and he usually gets into our bed by moonsaulting off the wardrobe.”

Beyond the humor, Perry also revealed just how seriously Miro is taking this opportunity. She explained that he has returned to Bulgaria to prepare, fully committing himself to what could be a career defining moment.

“And I know Miro is treating this match as a turning point in his career because he’s gone home to Bulgaria to train for it. Every night I get the Rocky montage videos of my husband lifting rocks and running the streets, and I can see in his eyes and hear in his voice that he’s ready for this.”