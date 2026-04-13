WWE Raw Results - April 13th, 2026

The final WWE RAW before WrestleMania delivered a chaotic and emotionally charged night, stacking the card with momentum shifting moments, personal confrontations, and explosive in ring action as tensions reached a breaking point.

The show opened with Roman Reigns addressing CM Punk in a pre recorded message that immediately set the tone. Reigns accused Punk of being a hypocrite, backing it up with clips of Punk contradicting himself over the years. Confident as ever, Reigns claimed he does not lie and that is why fans continue to acknowledge him. He then issued Punk one final opportunity to tell the truth later in the night.

Backstage, several major names were shown preparing for the night including Seth Rollins, Gunther, and others set to collide at WrestleMania, giving the show a tense, loaded atmosphere from the outset.

The situation between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi escalated in a major way with a split contract signing overseen by Adam Pearce and Triple H. Paul Heyman made it clear no one should even think about getting close to Lesnar, framing the situation as dangerous before it even began. Lesnar wasted no time signing the contract, with Heyman dramatically calling it a death warrant. Lesnar then grabbed the microphone himself and coldly stated that after WrestleMania, nobody would remember Oba Femi’s name.

Later in the show, Femi made his entrance for his own signing and carried himself like a star ready for the moment. While Heyman praised his rapid rise, he still insisted everything would end at WrestleMania. Femi responded with intensity, saying he was holding himself back from attacking Heyman and that while physical scars heal, emotional ones last forever. He called himself the mountain Lesnar cannot climb and promised he would be the one to end the myth of the beast, making it clear he sees this as his defining moment.

A major spotlight was placed on iShowSpeed, who continued his unlikely journey toward an in ring debut. In a pre recorded segment alongside Logan Paul and Austin Theory, Speed admitted he is not a wrestler, but the duo pushed him to step up. A training montage followed showing him attempting bodyslams, aerial moves, and submissions, building his confidence ahead of a high pressure match. The segment also reinforced the growing rivalry with LA Knight and The Usos.

Lyra Valkyria vs Charlotte Flair

This match quickly turned into a highly competitive back and forth contest. Lyra Valkyria used her agility early, countering Charlotte Flair with quick transitions and high impact offense. Flair responded with her trademark power and control, slowing the pace and punishing Valkyria with chops and submissions.

As the match progressed, both women traded near falls, including a top rope leg drop from Valkyria and a moonsault from Flair. The closing stretch saw chaos at ringside, with Bayley and Alexa Bliss getting involved. That distraction allowed Valkyria to capitalize and roll Flair up for a big win.

After the bell, tensions exploded into a brawl between all four women, forcing officials to step in before things escalated further.

Backstage, The Usos and LA Knight confronted Solo Sikoa and his group, with insults flying about loyalty and family. Knight issued a challenge on the spot, setting up a six man clash that carried major faction implications.

The Usos And LA Knight vs Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa And JC Mateo

The match was chaotic from the start, with constant tags and high energy offense. The Usos used their chemistry to isolate opponents, while LA Knight brought intensity with strikes and counters. Solo Sikoa’s side relied on brute force and interference to stay in control.

The action spilled outside the ring multiple times, including a brutal moment where Jey Uso was launched onto the announce desk. Just as things reached a breaking point, Tama Tonga appeared through the crowd, creating confusion among his own allies.

Back in the ring, LA Knight took advantage of the distraction and delivered his finisher to secure the victory. The post match tension between Sikoa and Tama Tonga added another layer of intrigue heading into WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins and Gunther brought their rivalry to another level during a heated in ring confrontation. Rollins blindsided Gunther before demanding answers. Gunther claimed he is the true best wrestler and accused Rollins of disrespect. The segment quickly turned physical, with both men trading heavy shots until Gunther retreated, leaving Rollins standing tall but the issue far from settled.

Iyo Sky vs Kairi Sane

This match started at a frantic pace, with both women trading strikes and counters on the mat and in the air. Iyo Sky showcased her speed with high flying offense, including a moonsault to the outside, while Kairi Sane answered with precise strikes and top rope attacks.

The turning point came when Asuka interfered, slamming Sky into the ring post behind the referee’s back. This triggered Rhea Ripley to rush out, only to be taken out by Jade Cargill. With chaos unfolding around ringside, Sane capitalized and rolled Sky up for the win. The aftermath left multiple rivalries colliding at once.

Dragon Lee And Je’Von Evans vs JD McDonagh And Rusev

This fast paced tag match saw momentum swing rapidly between both teams. Dragon Lee and Je’Von Evans relied on speed and aerial offense, hitting dives and quick combinations, while JD McDonagh and Rusev used power and precision to slow things down.

The finish came after a flurry of action, including a Spanish Fly and a Styles Clash that secured the win. However, the spotlight quickly shifted to Rusev, who snapped after the loss.

Rusev unleashed a dominant post match assault, taking out multiple competitors including Rey Mysterio and Penta. One by one, potential ladder match opponents were laid out, with Rusev standing tall as the final image, sending a clear message ahead of WrestleMania.

The closing segment brought everything back to Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Punk made his way through the crowd and delivered a deeply personal promo, admitting he envies Reigns’ career, his legacy, and even his position in WWE. He reflected on his own journey across the world, saying wrestling is his family, while also acknowledging the weight of facing Reigns on the biggest stage.

Punk apologized for invoking Sika’s name and admitted that part of his hatred comes from envy. Despite that, he promised that after WrestleMania, he would still be champion.

Reigns responded by saying he hates Punk too, particularly because of Punk’s connection with the fans. He dismissed Punk’s vision of the future and instead declared that WrestleMania will end with him reclaiming the top spot, promising that Punk will acknowledge him once it is over.

With emotions running high and multiple rivalries exploding at once, the final RAW before WrestleMania left no doubt that the stage is set for a massive showdown.