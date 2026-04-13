Fans Split Over Roman Reigns And CM Punk Raw Segment Before WWE WrestleMania 42

Fan reaction poured in immediately following the final segment of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 42, and the response has been anything but unified.

The closing promo featuring Roman Reigns and CM Punk sparked a wave of debate across social media, with fans split on whether the segment delivered the intensity expected from a go home show.

Some viewers were quick to criticize the tone, suggesting the segment lacked the explosive energy typically associated with the final Raw before WrestleMania. One fan wrote, “Did we just lowkey watch a therapy session? I’m so confused,” while others echoed similar sentiments, noting that “something was off” about the exchange.

There was also frustration from fans who expected a more physical or chaotic ending to the show. Comments suggested the moment felt flat compared to past WrestleMania builds, with some hoping the in ring clash will make up for what they felt was a lukewarm final promo.

However, not all feedback was negative. A number of fans praised the segment for its emotional depth, pointing to Roman Reigns’ line, “I hope when I’m gone they cheer for me like they did you,” as a standout moment that added a personal layer to the rivalry.

Others felt CM Punk once again gained the upper hand on the microphone, continuing a trend throughout the build that has positioned him strongly heading into WrestleMania. Despite mixed opinions on the segment itself, many agreed that the match still has the potential to steal the show.

With WrestleMania 42 just days away, the divided reaction highlights the high expectations surrounding this main event clash. Whether the build resonated or not, all eyes now turn to Sunday where both men will look to settle the score inside the ring.