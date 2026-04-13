Iyo Sky Targeted As Chaos Erupts In WWE Raw Women’s Division

Chaos broke out during the opening hour of WWE RAW as tensions within the women’s division escalated fast.

IYO Sky was in the middle of an interview when she was abruptly interrupted by Asuka and Kairi Sane. Asuka wasted no time making her intentions clear, stating that Kairi was aligned with her and pushing for a match between Sane and IYO later in the night. Although initially reluctant, Kairi eventually agreed, and the bout was quickly made official.

Once the bell rang, both competitors came out firing with high intensity. The action didn’t stay contained for long, spilling to the outside where IYO stunned the crowd by launching herself off the barricade with a Moonsault onto Kairi before the show cut to commercial.

As the contest reached its final moments, it appeared IYO had things firmly in hand. However, Asuka once again inserted herself into the situation, driving IYO head-first into the ring post and shifting the momentum.

That interference brought out Rhea Ripley, who stormed down with intentions of evening the odds. But before she could deliver the Riptide to Asuka, Jade Cargill blindsided her from behind.

With the chaos escalating, IYO took out Cargill with a suicide dive, but the numbers game proved too much. Asuka once again got involved at the crucial moment, allowing Kairi to capitalize and secure the victory.

With multiple rivalries colliding at once, the situation is quickly spiraling and the road ahead is only getting more intense.