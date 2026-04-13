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Seth Rollins Ambushes Gunther Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Clash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 13, 2026
Seth Rollins Ambushes Gunther Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Clash

Gunther made his intentions crystal clear on WWE Raw as he looks to make a statement heading into WrestleMania 42.

“The Ring General” opened the second hour of the show, but he barely had time to speak before Seth Rollins stormed in from the crowd and caught him off guard, sending him retreating to the outside. With the momentum in his favor, Rollins called Gunther back into the ring and demanded answers, pressing him on why their upcoming WrestleMania clash has become so personal.

Gunther didn’t hesitate. Stepping back between the ropes with a microphone in hand, he confronted Rollins face to face and laid it out plainly. He took direct aim at Rollins’ repeated claims of being the best wrestler in WWE, making it clear that he doesn’t buy into the hype.

Before the situation could escalate into a full-blown fight, Gunther delivered a sharp message, stating that his goal is to expose Rollins and prove that he isn’t on his level, even going as far as to say Rollins “can’t lace his boots.”

With tensions boiling over, their WrestleMania showdown is shaping up to be as personal as it gets.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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