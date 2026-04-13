WWE Reveals Club WWE Insider Program With Exclusive Perks

WWE has officially pulled back the curtain on its new fan initiative, Club WWE, with John Cena revealing key details during the latest episode of WWE Raw.
The newly announced program is being positioned as a premium membership designed to give fans deeper access to the company than ever before. According to the reveal, Club WWE will include a range of perks aimed at enhancing the overall fan experience:
WWE is branding the initiative as “The Ultimate Insider Membership Program,” signaling a strong push toward a more connected and interactive fan base.
Further details shared on the official site describe Club WWE as an all-access experience, offering members the chance to purchase limited-edition items such as John Cena’s “Never Seen 17” collection, secure early tickets for events worldwide, and unlock never-before-seen content centered around top WWE talent.
Fans eager to get in early can currently sign up for the waitlist, with anticipation building following multiple teaser promos that have aired across recent episodes of WWE SmackDown and Raw.
The rollout comes shortly after WWE filed a trademark for “Club WWE” on March 27, indicating the company has been quietly preparing this launch behind the scenes.
Club WWE is HERE!! 🔥, WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2026
Join the waitlist NOW: https://t.co/c6KfWhxAbM pic.twitter.com/ZukLRcEJol
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