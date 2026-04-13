Hulk Hogan Netflix Documentary Reveals Full Runtime And Episode Breakdown

The upcoming Hulk Hogan Netflix Documentary is set to debut on Netflix later this month, and new details have emerged about just how extensive the project will be.

Speaking during a recent appearance with Bryan Alvarez, director Brian Storkel confirmed that the series will span a total of four hours, broken into four episodes. The format allows for a much deeper exploration of both Hulk Hogan and his real life identity, Terry Bollea.

“It comes out on April 22 on Netflix. We have four parts. So it’s a full, you know, four hours of Hulk Hogan and Terry Bollea. I think that’s the incredible thing with this is, I think we were able to go a lot deeper than other past projects, you know, just because we had full participation from Terry. And then also being able to have four hours to dive in. There’s just so much in his life, in his career, that we know about, but then there’s so much more in his personal life that we were able to get into that hasn’t been told before.”

The documentary is structured in a chronological format, beginning with Hogan’s early life and rise through the wrestling ranks before evolving into his global superstardom.

“It’s all pretty much chronological. So part one is the rise and just the backstory from his childhood all the way up to the early days of wrestling in Florida, Championship Wrestling, up to Minnesota, early days of WWF. And then it kind of culminates with him becoming the Hulk Hogan and headed back to the WWF.”

Episode two shifts focus to the peak of Hulkamania, including his rivalry with The Iron Sheik and the early WrestleMania era, covering key moments from the first five WrestleMania events.

The third installment explores Hogan’s transition into Hollywood and his reinvention as “Hollywood Hogan” during the New World Order era, while also featuring insights from figures such as Christopher Lloyd tied to his film work.

“And then it goes into him in the NWO era of actually becoming the bad guy, Hollywood Hogan, and takes us all the way through, I think, The Rock and WrestleMania 18.”

The final episode examines Hogan’s life after wrestling, including his attempts to move beyond the industry, reality television ventures, personal controversies, and major public appearances involving figures like Donald Trump.

“And then the final episode is kind of everything after wrestling. It’s like he’s trying to figure out how to get out of wrestling, does the reality show, other things come up, obviously there’s some scandal and some things that happen afterwards. And then it leads us all the way through the RNC and Donald Trump and through his death. So it covers extensively his entire life.”

With full access to Hogan himself and a four hour runtime, the series is shaping up to be one of the most in depth looks at one of wrestling’s biggest icons ever produced.