Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Rivalry Reaches Boiling Point Before WrestleMania

WWE RAW kicked off its April 13, 2026 episode with immediate intensity as Brock Lesnar addressed the growing Oba Femi chants and fired off a chilling message ahead of their WrestleMania 42 clash.

The show opened with Adam Pearce standing alongside Triple H, reflecting on the chaos that erupted during last week’s contract signing between the two heavy hitters. Determined to keep things under control this time, Pearce announced that both men would sign their contracts separately to avoid another explosive confrontation and ensure the match remained official for WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman was the first to interrupt, applauding the decision before introducing Brock Lesnar. The former champion stormed to the ring with purpose, wasting no time putting pen to paper. His body language said everything. He is ready and eager to get his hands on Oba Femi.

Heyman then took over on the mic, framing the contract as far more than a simple agreement. He described it as a “death warrant” for Femi, setting the tone for what’s to come. But the moment escalated when the crowd began loudly chanting Femi’s name. Lesnar grabbed the microphone and delivered a cold, direct warning.

“You won’t even know his name after this weekend.”

The line cut through the arena and shifted the atmosphere instantly. With Femi gaining momentum as one of WWE’s fastest rising stars, Lesnar’s words served as a brutal reminder of his track record. This wasn’t hype. It sounded like a promise.

Heyman doubled down, declaring that when the dust settles at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar will be the only man left standing. He added that Femi will be the one left behind, while Lesnar continues to cement his legacy as the greatest combat sports athlete of all time.

This segment served as the final chapter in a rivalry that has escalated rapidly. It all traces back to the 2026 Royal Rumble, where Lesnar eliminated Femi after the rising powerhouse had dominated much of the match. That moment sparked everything.

Femi answered back by accepting Lesnar’s open challenge for WrestleMania and made a statement by planting him with the devastating Fall from Grace powerbomb. The tension only intensified last week when their contract signing spiraled into a full-scale brawl that required security to intervene.

Now, with signatures locked in and words exchanged, the collision is set. WrestleMania will decide whether Oba Femi’s rise continues or if Brock Lesnar once again proves why he remains one of the most dangerous forces in WWE history.