Roman Reigns Sends Chilling Final Message To CM Punk Ahead Of WrestleMania

Roman Reigns fired off one last message to CM Punk just minutes before the April 13 edition of WWE RAW, intensifying the already heated build toward their WrestleMania 42 clash.

The message was brief but carried weight, perfectly fitting the tone fans have come to expect from “The Tribal Chief.” It didn’t need to say much to land.

Sometimes, silence says more than a Superman Punch ever could.

Ahead of RAW, Roman Reigns took to X with a direct shot at CM Punk, writing, “The Truth Waits On No Man, Phil.”

By using Punk’s real name, Phil Brooks, the message added a sharper, more personal edge to the rivalry, which has continued to escalate week after week.

The timing was no coincidence. The post came just before the WrestleMania go home episode of RAW, with both men set to collide for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42. As the Royal Rumble winner, Punk has made it clear he is demanding answers, and if he does not get them, he is prepared to expose what he calls the truth himself.

Later in the show, a pre recorded promo from Reigns backed up that warning. Sitting calmly as footage played highlighting Punk’s past contradictions, Reigns urged him to be honest and made it clear he would step in if necessary. It felt less like a traditional promo and more like a final notice.

This latest development is just the latest chapter in a rivalry that has become increasingly intense. Punk previously delivered a “pipe bomb” style promo on the April 6 RAW, branding Reigns as “plastic” and “manufactured,” while also taking shots at his family legacy.

Reigns has responded by questioning Punk’s credibility and even suggesting he played a role in allowing Punk’s return, a claim that has only added more fuel to the fire.

The feud has already turned physical, including a recent moment where Reigns drove Punk through the announce table. With tensions at a boiling point, this is no longer just a battle of words, it is a full blown war heading into WrestleMania.