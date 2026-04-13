×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Roman Reigns Sends Chilling Final Message To CM Punk Ahead Of WrestleMania

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 13, 2026
Roman Reigns Sends Chilling Final Message To CM Punk Ahead Of WrestleMania

Roman Reigns fired off one last message to CM Punk just minutes before the April 13 edition of WWE RAW, intensifying the already heated build toward their WrestleMania 42 clash.

The message was brief but carried weight, perfectly fitting the tone fans have come to expect from “The Tribal Chief.” It didn’t need to say much to land.

Sometimes, silence says more than a Superman Punch ever could.

Ahead of RAW, Roman Reigns took to X with a direct shot at CM Punk, writing, “The Truth Waits On No Man, Phil.”

By using Punk’s real name, Phil Brooks, the message added a sharper, more personal edge to the rivalry, which has continued to escalate week after week.

The timing was no coincidence. The post came just before the WrestleMania go home episode of RAW, with both men set to collide for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42. As the Royal Rumble winner, Punk has made it clear he is demanding answers, and if he does not get them, he is prepared to expose what he calls the truth himself.

Later in the show, a pre recorded promo from Reigns backed up that warning. Sitting calmly as footage played highlighting Punk’s past contradictions, Reigns urged him to be honest and made it clear he would step in if necessary. It felt less like a traditional promo and more like a final notice.

This latest development is just the latest chapter in a rivalry that has become increasingly intense. Punk previously delivered a “pipe bomb” style promo on the April 6 RAW, branding Reigns as “plastic” and “manufactured,” while also taking shots at his family legacy.

Reigns has responded by questioning Punk’s credibility and even suggesting he played a role in allowing Punk’s return, a claim that has only added more fuel to the fire.

The feud has already turned physical, including a recent moment where Reigns drove Punk through the announce table. With tensions at a boiling point, this is no longer just a battle of words, it is a full blown war heading into WrestleMania.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

↠ #WRESTLEMANIA WEEK ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

TNA iMPACT

Syracuse, New York

Apr. 14th 2026

#impact

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 14th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Saturday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Sunday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 19th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 20th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 21st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 24th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy