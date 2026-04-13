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WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

SPOILER: Unannounced Match Set For WrestleMania Go Home WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 13, 2026
SPOILER: Unannounced Match Set For WrestleMania Go Home WWE Raw

Lyra Valkyria has been added to a high-profile match on tonight’s WrestleMania go-home episode of Monday Night RAW, giving the already stacked show another major in-ring attraction.

Heading into the April 13, 2026 broadcast, WWE had only confirmed a handful of segments. Roman Reigns is set to respond to CM Punk, while Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi are both scheduled to appear. GUNTHER and Seth Rollins are also confirmed to be in the building, leaving room for additional surprises just days before WrestleMania 42.

Now, a new report has revealed a key match that had not been officially advertised. According to Bodyslam, Lyra Valkyria is expected to go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair on tonight’s show.

“Sources indicate to Bodyslam that Lyra Valkyria is set to face Charlotte Flair tonight on RAW.”

The addition of this match gives the go-home episode a significant boost, pairing one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars against one of its most established names. Charlotte Flair continues to be a central figure in the women’s division, while Valkyria has been building steady momentum heading into WrestleMania weekend.

Tonight’s episode of RAW takes place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, and airs live at 8 PM ET on Netflix as WWE delivers its final push before WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

With the go-home show traditionally used to create last-minute buzz and set the tone for the biggest event of the year, this newly reported match could play a key role in shaping the final narrative heading into WrestleMania.

Advertised WWE RAW Lineup for April 13, 2026 Episode:

  • Roman Reigns responds to CM Punk
  • Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi appearances
  • GUNTHER and Seth Rollins live in the building

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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