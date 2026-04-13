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AJ Styles Names His Best WrestleMania Match And It Might Surprise Fans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 13, 2026
AJ Styles Names His Best WrestleMania Match And It Might Surprise Fans

AJ Styles is looking back on his WrestleMania legacy and the answer might catch some fans off guard.

Speaking on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles was asked which matches from his career he would highlight for future generations. He ran through several well known classics before eventually landing on his top WrestleMania pick.

Styles first reflected on some of his most praised work outside WWE, pointing to multiple opponents he shared the ring with during his earlier years.

“Well, you know, me and Christopher Daniels and Joe at Unbreakable, that’s another match that people love. And me and Chris, and me and Jerry Lynn, we all had great matches. I could pick out those matches from any one of those guys, Samoa Joe. I could pick them out, it’s easy to pick out those matches,” Styles said.

He then turned his attention to his WWE run, specifically highlighting his rivalry with Roman Reigns as something he feels deserves more credit than it often gets.

“And then, you know, some of the great matches that I think, like you talk about, me and Roman Reigns had some great matches. I don’t know if a lot of people would expect that,” Styles said.

But when it came time to name his standout WrestleMania performance, Styles made it clear there was one match above the rest. He pointed to his bout against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33, explaining that everything aligned perfectly on the night.

“Here’s another thing: the best WrestleMania match I had was against Shane McMahon. Yep, it was. You’ve got Shane, who is a perfectionist, he wants it perfect, and man, I get that. We just so happened to be able to place things where they should be in the storyline we had going into it, and it made it a perfect match,” Styles said.

Since stepping away from in ring competition following his loss to Gunther at Royal Rumble 2026, Styles has transitioned into a new role within WWE. He remains with the company under a fresh deal, now working behind the scenes with a focus on talent scouting and development.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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