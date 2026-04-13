Krule Incident Takes Major Turn As Police Confirm No Stabbing Occurred

The alarming story surrounding Krule at a Ruthless Pro Wrestling event has now been completely flipped, after authorities confirmed the most serious claim tied to the incident was never true.

When the situation first unfolded on March 28 at the Berwyn Eagles Club in Illinois, early reports quickly spread online suggesting Krule had been stabbed during a chaotic altercation. The claim gained traction fast and caused concern across the wrestling world. However, a newly released police report has now clarified what actually happened and it tells a very different story.

Following a Freedom of Information request, the Berwyn Police Department conducted a full review of the incident and found no evidence to support claims that any stabbing took place. Detectives instead determined the situation was a physical confrontation that escalated after tensions had already been building throughout the night.

Details in the report, shared via POST Wrestling, state that the fan involved had previously been warned for disruptive behavior and was believed to be intoxicated. According to management, things escalated after the show ended when the individual approached Krule at his merchandise table, leading to a physical altercation.

“The fan ended up attacking his wrestler and tackled him to the ground. The fan continued to punch the wrestler several times. Then the rest of the wrestlers employees came in to help and got the fan off of him and escorted the fan out of the business.”

While that version of events differs slightly from footage circulating online which appears to show Krule throwing strikes before being taken down across tables, investigators focused specifically on whether a weapon had been used. Their conclusion was clear.

“[Redacted] was not stabbed.”

Police also spoke directly with Krule following the incident as he traveled home. His account supported the conclusion that the situation involved a disruptive fan turning violent rather than any kind of stabbing.

“Some guy was causing problems all night and came up to him at the end of the night and struck him several times and tackled him to the ground. His peers then got the fan off of him and took matters into their own hands.”

With no evidence of a weapon and no injuries consistent with a stabbing, authorities have officially closed the case. Krule also declined to press charges.