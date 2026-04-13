WWE Hall Of Fame Title For Stephanie McMahon Called Out Over Major Description Error

WWE has unveiled a new championship belt to mark Stephanie McMahon’s 2026 Hall of Fame induction , but it’s not just the design or hefty price tag grabbing attention.

The Stephanie McMahon 2026 Hall of Fame Legacy Title has gone up on WWE Shop as a premium collector’s item, complete with her initials on the center plate and detailed gold-and-lion imagery meant to reflect her legacy. But fans quickly spotted a major error in the product description.

The listing claims Stephanie will join both her father and husband in the WWE Hall of Fame , except Vince McMahon has never actually been inducted.

“The McMahon family has shaped sports entertainment for generations, and now Stephanie McMahon is joining her father and husband in the WWE Hall of Fame!”

That line is simply wrong. While Triple H is already a Hall of Famer and Stephanie is set for the Class of 2026, Vince McMahon has never received that honor.

The slip-up suggests the listing may have gone live without proper fact-checking , a surprising miss for a company known for tightly controlling its history and presentation.

The timing only adds to the buzz, as the belt is already under scrutiny for its eye-watering $849.99 price point, placing it among WWE’s most expensive replicas.