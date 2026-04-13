WWE Lining Up Backup Plans Amid Nikki Bella WrestleMania 42 Uncertainty

WWE is keeping its options open for WrestleMania 42, with Nikki Bella’s status still uncertain just days out from the event.

Following the ankle injury she suffered on the March 27 episode of SmackDown, Nikki has been working toward a return, but there’s still no confirmation she’ll be medically cleared in time. With that in mind, WWE is already mapping out contingency plans behind the scenes.

During a WrestleVotes Q&A on April 14, it was revealed that alternate teams are being lined up in case Nikki is unable to compete.

“If Nikki Bella isn’t cleared, they’ll throw another team in there, whether that be The Kabuki Warriors or they can go with Roxanne and Raquel very easily. I know there’s hope that The Bella Twins make it.”

The current plan for night one on April 18 includes a four-way Women’s Tag Team Championship match featuring The Bella Twins, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and The Irresistible Forces.

If Nikki is ruled out, WWE could quickly slot in a replacement duo such as The Kabuki Warriors or Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, both of whom are seen as seamless fits without altering the structure of the match.

Despite the backup plans, there remains optimism internally that Nikki will be cleared in time to team with Brie Bella as originally intended.