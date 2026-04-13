Liv Morgan Expands Beyond WWE With Music Video And Movie Role

WWE has confirmed that the full debut of Liv Morgan’s “Trouble” music video is officially on the way, marking another step into entertainment outside the ring.

The video leans heavily into Morgan’s rebellious image. Sporting an “I heart trouble” shirt, she is seen torching a car, getting inked, and dancing through a parking lot while performing. The visuals mirror her on screen persona as a chaos creator within The Judgment Day and her ongoing link with Dominik Mysterio.

Fans already got a brief tease during the March 6 episode of WWE Raw, where a short, unexplained clip aired without any build or context, sparking curiosity online.

This project is just one of several moves Morgan is making beyond WWE. She is also set to appear in the upcoming thriller “Bad Lieutenant,” which is scheduled for release in September after filming took place largely in Japan last year.

Back inside the ring, Morgan has a major challenge ahead. She is booked to face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 42, adding even more spotlight to what is already shaping up to be a huge week for her.