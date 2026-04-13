AEW And NFL Set For Major Merchandise Collaboration Announcement

A formal announcement is set to arrive later this week confirming a new crossover between All Elite Wrestling and the National Football League.

AEW took to social media to tease that news will drop this Wednesday, April 15, revealing an officially licensed merchandise collaboration with the NFL. The project is expected to center around the NFL themed lucha masks first revealed by Tony Khan earlier this year. Those masks are currently slated to launch on April 23, aligning with the opening night of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Speaking previously at Super Bowl Radio Row, Khan shared his enthusiasm for the long-awaited partnership:

“It’s really exciting to be able to talk about a partnership that I’ve always dreamed of. I’ve always wanted the NFL and AEW to work together. This is a Jacksonville Jaguars lucha libre mask. But I’m so excited about it because they will be putting this up and these will be available for all 32 NFL teams.

“So starting the first night of the NFL Draft, Thursday, April 23, we will have these masks available on ShopAEW.com for all 32 NFL teams. Now, finally, I’ve always wanted this. It’s a dream I’ve been working on for years, a partnership between the NFL and AEW. So whoever your NFL team is, whatever football team you’re a fan of, you’ll be able to get an All Elite Wrestling NFL mask for your team.”

The collaboration also ties into the wider business footprint of the Khan family. Tony Khan’s father, Shahid Khan, owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and is an investor in AEW, while also holding ownership of Fulham FC.

In addition to leading AEW, Tony Khan serves as Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jaguars and general manager of Fulham, further strengthening the connection between wrestling, American football, and global sport.

It is also worth noting that the NFL already maintains a separate merchandising relationship with WWE, offering custom championship belts through retail partnerships.