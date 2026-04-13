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AEW Confirms Summer Blockbuster 2026 Dates In Cincinnati

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 13, 2026
AEW Confirms Summer Blockbuster 2026 Dates In Cincinnati

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a major return to Ohio this summer, with a two night event set to bring both of its flagship shows to Cincinnati.

AEW Summer Blockbuster 2026 is scheduled to take place at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center across Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11. The first night will air live as Dynamite, followed by a Collision taping on night two.

Fans will not have to wait long to secure their seats, as tickets are set to go on sale to the public on April 20.

The Cincinnati stop carries added significance as it marks the hometown of Jon Moxley, who is prominently featured on promotional material alongside AEW World Champion MJF, Women’s World Champion Thekla, and Tag Team Champions FTR.

The Summer Blockbuster concept debuted last year in Portland, Oregon as a four hour live special, highlighted by a standout 30 minute time limit draw between Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.

Ahead of the Cincinnati shows, AEW has also mapped out additional stops as part of its early June schedule:

June 3: Dynamite at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

June 6: Collision at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio

June 10: Dynamite Summer Blockbuster at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

June 11: Collision Summer Blockbuster at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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