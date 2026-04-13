Roman Reigns Focused On Legacy Over Accolades Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 42

As Roman Reigns prepares to headline another WrestleMania main event, there is no indication he is thinking about stepping away from the ring any time soon.

Reigns is set to close night two of WrestleMania 42 this Sunday, where he will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. Speaking ahead of the match with YouTuber Nico Leonard, Reigns made it clear his focus has shifted away from chasing new accolades and instead toward proving his dominance at the very top.

“I’m very happy with what I’ve done over the past few years, and I could hang my head on that. But I know I still have more to offer,” he said. “There’s not any accolade I can win in wrestling now, but I can take a championship and then showcase what happens to a championship when you put it on a megastar. And that’s my goal is to showcase the difference between when I have a title and when everybody else has one.”

While his current WWE deal is believed to expire shortly after WrestleMania 42, Reigns is not approaching this stage of his career as a farewell run. At 40, he feels there is still plenty left in the tank both physically and creatively.

“I’m 40 years young,” Reigns said. “With everything that we have within sports science, nutrition, all the information we have, careers have been extended. And then we also , you get to a point where you grind it out early in your career, and then once you get towards the back end, that equity kicks in, and then you get into a different ballpark as far as finances. And I’m not going to leave the park now. If the ATM machine is broken, you’re not going to run away from it. You’re just going to keep collecting that money. I still feel like, creatively, there is so much left for me to do. And there’s still a great deal of earning for me to take advantage of.”

A victory over Punk would mark Reigns’ first championship reign since dropping the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Both men are also advertised for tonight’s WrestleMania go-home edition of Raw, setting the stage for their highly anticipated clash.