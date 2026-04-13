Sami Zayn Responds To Fan Backlash Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Title Match

Sami Zayn is clearly hearing the noise around his United States Championship run and he may have just responded without saying a word.

With WrestleMania 42 approaching, Zayn shared a post on Twitter that hinted he believes he has done nothing wrong, though he stopped short of directly calling out the backlash. That reaction comes as fan frustration continues to grow both online and inside arenas.

The criticism reached a new level on SmackDown when “Sami Hogan” chants rang out, a nod to Hulk Hogan’s controversial run during the nWo era. Zayn only recently took the title from Carmelo Hayes and was fast tracked into a WrestleMania defence, a move some fans feel should have gone to Hayes instead.

All of this has sparked talk that WWE could flip the script at WrestleMania with a double turn. Zayn shifting into a heel role while Trick Williams, who has been getting strong crowd support despite his current alignment, emerges as a babyface is said to be under discussion.

Zayn heads into his eighth WrestleMania match, while Williams is set for his debut on the grand stage. Meanwhile, Hayes is still waiting for his first WrestleMania moment.

Williams challenges Zayn for the United States Championship on night two of WrestleMania 42 on April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.