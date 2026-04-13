WWE Raw Go Home Show Packed With Major Appearances

The April 13, 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a loaded go home show ahead of WrestleMania 42, with several major names set to take center stage.

Roman Reigns is advertised to address CM Punk following last week’s explosive promo. With tensions already boiling over, this final exchange could set the tone for their highly anticipated clash on the biggest stage.

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi are also scheduled to appear after their contract signing descended into chaos. With both men refusing to back down, another heated confrontation feels almost guaranteed as they head toward WrestleMania.

GUNTHER and Seth Rollins will be in the building as well. The Ring General has made it clear he intends to dismantle Rollins, adding even more intensity to a match that already carries huge stakes.

WWE RAW lineup for April 13, 2026:

- Roman Reigns responds to CM Punk

- Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi appear

- GUNTHER and Seth Rollins set for live appearances