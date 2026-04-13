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Jacob Fatu Debuts New Tattoo Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Showdown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 13, 2026
Jacob Fatu Debuts New Tattoo Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Showdown

Jacob Fatu showed up on SmackDown with a fresh new look and fans picked up on it instantly.

On the April 10 episode, Fatu stepped into the ring against Tama Tonga with brand new ink running along the outside of his left arm. The tattoo immediately caught attention, especially as it weaves around his existing “Journey” piece, giving his arm a more complete and striking finish.

Now the full design is getting a closer spotlight after his artist, Michael Fatutoa, also known as @samoan_mike, shared a video revealing the finished work. The piece blends seamlessly with his previous ink and adds even more presence to Fatu’s already intimidating aura.

Fatutoa is no stranger to the family, having worked with several members of the legendary Anoa’i and Fatu lineage, including Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso. That connection makes this latest addition feel even more meaningful, continuing a tradition of powerful, symbolic tattoos within the family.

The timing could not be better. Fatu is gearing up for one of the biggest moments of his career as he prepares to collide with Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 42.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Michael Fatutoa (@samoan_mike)

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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