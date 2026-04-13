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Did Pat McAfee’s Discount Actually Boost WrestleMania Ticket Sales?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 13, 2026
Did Pat McAfee’s Discount Actually Boost WrestleMania Ticket Sales?

Pat McAfee hyped a “massive surprise” for the April 10 SmackDown, but it ended up being a 25 percent ticket discount for WrestleMania Saturday. Night one is set to feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, with McAfee backing Orton at ringside.

According to Dave Meltzer, the promotion shifted 1,265 tickets for Saturday, pushing the total to 40,610 sold. Even with that boost, WrestleMania Sunday still came out ahead without any special offer, moving 1,452 tickets to reach 42,769. That came despite McAfee telling fans not to attend night two during the show.

Discount codes are still in play. Fans can use ‘CAESARS’ or ‘REBELS’ to bring one-day tickets down to $153.95, while two-day passes are currently listed at $307.85 with the same offers.

Ticket sales remain a talking point heading into the event. As of April 10, WrestleMania 42 is tracking 19 percent behind WrestleMania 41. Pricing has been a major criticism point, with costs reportedly doubling since the WWE and UFC merger in September 2023. CM Punk even called for changes during his recent pipe bomb promo on Raw.

WrestleMania 42 takes place April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the second straight year the event is held at the venue.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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