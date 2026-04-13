Toni Storm Originally Planned For AEW Dynasty Before Sudden Change



Toni Storm’s continued absence from AEW programming is drawing more attention, and new comments from Tony Khan have shed light on how her situation impacted AEW Dynasty behind the scenes.

Storm was written out of action several weeks ago following a backstage attack angle that left her sidelined from in ring competition. Since then, speculation has continued to build, with reports indicating AEW may not expect her to return to the ring at all for the remainder of 2026.

Speaking during the AEW Dynasty post show media scrum, Khan addressed the changes made to the pay per view lineup and confirmed that Storm had originally been set to compete before plans were altered. He explained that both Storm and Kyle Fletcher were expected to feature prominently on the card.

“ Toni Storm and I made many changes to this pay per view over the last few weeks. They were to both been a big part of it and they’re both a huge part of AEW. Any time I can have Kyle Fletcher or Toni Storm involved in an AEW event, it’s very important. So, coming out of Revolution I expected them each to be in matches on the show.”

Khan’s remarks make it clear that Storm’s removal was not part of the original direction, but rather a shift forced by circumstances as AEW reshaped the Dynasty card in the lead up to the event.