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Mystery Woman Revealed After Costly Andrade Distraction At AEW Dynasty

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 13, 2026
Mystery Woman Revealed After Costly Andrade Distraction At AEW Dynasty

Andrade El Idolo’s now-familiar ringside distraction returned at AEW Dynasty, but this time the identity behind it didn’t stay a mystery for long.

During his match with Darby Allin at AEW Dynasty, Andrade once again stepped away from the action mid-match and approached a fan seated at ringside. Repeating a trend seen in recent weeks, he paused to take a selfie with the woman in the front row. However, the situation escalated further than before.

Moments after the photo, the woman leaned in and kissed Andrade on the cheek. The distraction proved costly almost instantly, as Allin launched himself with a suicide dive, crashing into Andrade and swinging the momentum firmly in his favor. Allin would go on to secure the victory, turning Andrade’s latest ringside stunt into another miscalculation.

The intrigue surrounding the woman didn’t last long after the match. She later took to social media and revealed her identity with a simple post: “Hi it’s me 😎 😘”. She confirmed she is Kingsley, an Australian independent wrestler who has competed in promotions including Mystery Wrestling and NCCW.

The reveal adds another layer to Andrade’s ongoing ringside storyline. What began as a celebrity-style cameo at Revolution evolved into something more embedded within AEW programming on Dynamite, and has now extended into the wider independent wrestling scene.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.




 

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