AEW Confirms Three Title Matches For Dynamite Spring BreakThru

AEW wasted no time capitalising on the momentum coming out of Dynasty, quickly confirming three championship bouts for this week’s Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite.

Kamille made an immediate impact with her return, targeting TBS Champion Willow Nightingale in a post-match assault that set the stage for a title clash. Now, the two are officially set to meet on April 15, with Nightingale putting her championship on the line against the returning powerhouse.

Darby Allin also secured a major opportunity on the night, defeating Andrade El Idolo to earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship. That opportunity is coming sooner rather than later, as Allin called for the match to take place immediately. Following MJF’s successful title defence against Kenny Omega in the main event, it was confirmed that he will defend the World title against Allin this Wednesday in Everett, Washington.

In addition, newly crowned TNT Champion Kevin Knight is already set for his first defence. Knight will go up against Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli in what promises to be a hard-hitting encounter for the title.

While AEW will also present a Spring BreakThru edition of Collision on April 16, no matches have been officially announced for that show at this time.

AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru lineup

Kevin Knight vs Claudio Castagnoli for the TNT Championship

Kamille vs Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship

MJF vs Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship