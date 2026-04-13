AEW Confirms Three Title Matches For Dynamite Spring BreakThru

AEW wasted no time capitalising on the momentum coming out of Dynasty, quickly confirming three championship bouts for this week’s Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite.
Kamille made an immediate impact with her return, targeting TBS Champion Willow Nightingale in a post-match assault that set the stage for a title clash. Now, the two are officially set to meet on April 15, with Nightingale putting her championship on the line against the returning powerhouse.
Darby Allin also secured a major opportunity on the night, defeating Andrade El Idolo to earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship. That opportunity is coming sooner rather than later, as Allin called for the match to take place immediately. Following MJF’s successful title defence against Kenny Omega in the main event, it was confirmed that he will defend the World title against Allin this Wednesday in Everett, Washington.
In addition, newly crowned TNT Champion Kevin Knight is already set for his first defence. Knight will go up against Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli in what promises to be a hard-hitting encounter for the title.
While AEW will also present a Spring BreakThru edition of Collision on April 16, no matches have been officially announced for that show at this time.
AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru lineup
#AEWDynamite: Spring BreakThru, All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
8/7c on TBS + HBO Max
This Wednesday 4/15!
AEW World Championship@The_MJF vs @DarbyAllin
DAYS after their hellacious battles at #AEWDynasty, AEW World Champion MJF will defend the title vs Allin, where Darby started his career, THIS WEDNESDAY! https://t.co/bqde7b5eOv pic.twitter.com/CoC18ChSHR
If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.
Sacramento, California
Apr. 13th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 17th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 18th 2026