AEW Spring BreakThru Theme Returns With Schedule Shake-Up

AEW is bringing back a familiar theme this week, and it comes with a notable scheduling shake-up.

After briefly appearing in a Warner Bros. Discovery HBO Max listing before being altered, the Spring BreakThru branding is officially set to return for AEW programming. The theme will be featured on this Wednesday’s live episode of AEW Dynamite, and it will also carry over to Collision, which is now set to air on Thursday rather than its usual Saturday slot.

The change is strategic, as AEW is avoiding direct competition with WrestleMania 42, which takes place across Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Unlike last year’s Spring BreakThru, which saw AEW run consecutive live shows in Boston, this week’s format will be slightly different. Thursday’s Collision will be taped in Everett, Washington immediately following Dynamite, rather than airing live.

Last year’s themed shows prominently featured Owen Hart Cup semifinal matches. As of now, there has been no confirmation on whether the tournament will be part of this year’s lineup.

Both Dynamite and Collision are expected to focus heavily on fallout from the Dynasty pay-per-view.

This also marks the middle week of a stretch of pre-taped Collision episodes. AEW will continue the trend next week, with both Dynamite and Collision scheduled to take place in Portland, Oregon.