Tony Khan Addresses Injuries, Controversy And Big Business Success After AEW Dynasty

Wrestlers and Tony Khan met with the media following AEW Dynasty in Vancouver, with several key updates, insights, and behind the scenes notes coming out of the post show scrum.

Khan opened by revealing he wanted MJF to appear for questions, but said MJF declined to take part, adding a bit of intrigue following his performance on the show.





to appear for questions, but said MJF declined to take part, adding a bit of intrigue following his performance on the show. On Gabe Kidd , Khan confirmed the injury situation is serious, stating Kidd is “out indefinitely” with a shoulder issue that is still being evaluated by doctors. This casts uncertainty over The Dogs moving forward after the disrupted Trios title match.





, Khan confirmed the injury situation is serious, stating Kidd is “out indefinitely” with a shoulder issue that is still being evaluated by doctors. This casts uncertainty over The Dogs moving forward after the disrupted Trios title match. Khan addressed the Mark Hitchcock Memorial show, explaining he stepped in to help elevate the event and played a role in reshaping the main event. He framed it as part of AEW’s wider effort to support the wrestling scene beyond its own programming.





Early performance indicators for the event look strong, with Khan saying HBO Max buys were “very high” and hinting this could end up as the most successful Dynasty pay per view to date.





On the recent social media controversy involving Ricochet , Khan confirmed he held a direct and “frank” conversation. He reiterated that AEW has a standing policy in place, said it was violated, and made clear the company intends to move forward from the situation.





, Khan confirmed he held a direct and “frank” conversation. He reiterated that AEW has a standing policy in place, said it was violated, and made clear the company intends to move forward from the situation. Khan compared AEW’s growing list of partnerships to the Forbidden Door concept, specifically praising Scott D'Amore and highlighting ongoing relationships with promotions like CMLL . He emphasized that collaboration remains a core strength of AEW’s identity.





and highlighting ongoing relationships with promotions like . He emphasized that collaboration remains a core strength of AEW’s identity. He noted this Dynasty cycle saw more last minute changes than any show since the original Forbidden Door, pointing to unexpected absences such as Toni Storm and Kyle Fletcher . Despite that, many of the original plans were still carried through with adjustments.





and . Despite that, many of the original plans were still carried through with adjustments. When asked about other events in the city, including Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, Khan said he would have been open to working with them if approached. He specifically praised Miyu Yamashita and Nicole Matthews as talents he admires.





and as talents he admires. Khan wrapped by reflecting on AEW’s Canadian history alongside Renee Paquette . He highlighted her debut in 2022 and pointed to Dynasty as another standout moment. Paquette added memories such as Bryan Danielson vs Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay , along with the physical rivalry between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage .

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